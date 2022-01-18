California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,354 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of Entergy worth $153,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Entergy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

