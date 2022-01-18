California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,354 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of Entergy worth $153,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

