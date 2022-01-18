California Public Employees Retirement System Has $118.38 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $118,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $297.39 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

