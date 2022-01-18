California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.78% of DTE Energy worth $167,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1,030.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in DTE Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 67.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

DTE stock opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

