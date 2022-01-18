California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $132,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 953.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $405.14 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,591. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.69.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

