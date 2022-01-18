California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 170,975 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,992,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $175,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

