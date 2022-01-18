California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,997 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,271 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $140,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $38,000,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $811,732,000 after purchasing an additional 288,081 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.13 and its 200 day moving average is $295.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

