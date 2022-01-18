California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,956 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $157,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,178,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $410.52 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.84 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

