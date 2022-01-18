Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 98,990 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 202,962 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

