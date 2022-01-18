Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 22,707 Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, started coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

