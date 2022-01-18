Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

