Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Separately, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NETL opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.

