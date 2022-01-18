Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 214,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter.

BNY opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

