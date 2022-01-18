Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,275 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,309,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,620,000 after buying an additional 209,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,386,000 after purchasing an additional 251,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,226 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIC opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

