Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in December

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

