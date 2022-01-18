Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $30.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.20 million, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,282,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

