Canadian National Railway (CNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.32.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.