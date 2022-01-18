Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. 522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.44. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $31,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 162.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.