Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

CPX traded up C$0.26 on Monday, hitting C$38.90. 160,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,852. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.37.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.3742592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,980.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

