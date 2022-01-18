Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Update

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Cardero Resource stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Cardero Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Get Cardero Resource alerts:

About Cardero Resource

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.