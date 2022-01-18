Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Update

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Cardero Resource stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Cardero Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
About Cardero Resource
