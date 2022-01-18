Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $120,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,330. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $253.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

