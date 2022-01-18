Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CARR opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.07. The company has a market capitalization of £147.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. Carr’s Group has a 12 month low of GBX 121 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75.

In other news, insider Peter Page acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £54,510 ($74,375.77). Also, insider Neil Austin sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £15,917.44 ($21,718.43).

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

