Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Holdings Decreased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,171 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

CARS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,790. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

