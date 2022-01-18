Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Update

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Cascade Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 10,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,675. Cascade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

