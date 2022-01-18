Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $232.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 558.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.16. The company had a trading volume of 371,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

