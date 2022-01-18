Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Trading Up 3.7%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)’s share price was up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

