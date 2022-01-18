Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.94.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.63. 100,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

