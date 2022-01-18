Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

