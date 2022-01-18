Ccore Market Capitalization Tops $30,066.92 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $30,066.92 and approximately $144.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

