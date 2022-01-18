CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after acquiring an additional 695,521 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,956,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $191.64 on Tuesday. CDW has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.