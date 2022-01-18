Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Tops $534.36 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $534.36 million and $128.72 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00054228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,169,481,458 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

