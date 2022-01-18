Celo Dollar (CUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $604,747.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $103.80 million and $604,747.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00056177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 103,973,355 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

