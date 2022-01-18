Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CNTA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rubertis Francesco De acquired 60,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $761,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,149,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.