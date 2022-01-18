Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.51

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 34,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $440,059.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

