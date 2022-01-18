Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $58.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 810,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 349,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 167,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.