Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,651 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $22,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.58.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock worth $57,800,612. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

