Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stake Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,720,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Certara were worth $56,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 987.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -66.17.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,943,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $236,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,324,529 shares of company stock valued at $278,650,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

