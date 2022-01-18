CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.53

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$111.53 and traded as low as C$107.84. CGI shares last traded at C$109.66, with a volume of 284,480 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIB.A. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.53. The stock has a market cap of C$26.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

