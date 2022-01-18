Chainswap Price Up 65% Over Last 7 Days (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded up 65% against the dollar. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $81,979.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,969,423 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

