ChainX Market Capitalization Reaches $18.91 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $18.91 million and $925,010.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.75 or 0.07606152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.35 or 0.99713774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007752 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,114,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

