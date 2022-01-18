Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Update

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 7,960,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Charter Communications by 510.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $607.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $650.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

