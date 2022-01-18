Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 41.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 82,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $249.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $129.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

