Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $155.00 at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.72. The stock had a trading volume of 120,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,278,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.