China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 185,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SXTC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 660,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

