Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $2,005.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,998.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG traded down $20.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,477.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,693.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,773.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.