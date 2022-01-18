Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $1,920.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1,929.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,004.75.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,498.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,693.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,773.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.