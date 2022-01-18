Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHYHY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.