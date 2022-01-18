Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $549,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.