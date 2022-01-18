Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.34

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 3700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.
CHUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
