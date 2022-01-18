Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.34

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 3700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.