CI Investments Inc. Buys 52,152 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $132,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Mondelez International by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 431,560 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mondelez International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 199,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,347,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $68.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

